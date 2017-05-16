Dallas ISD police handcuff 7-year-old special needs boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A seven-year-old Dallas boy was put in handcuffs at school; now, his family is demanding answers and working with an attorney.

The incident happened last week at Dallas ISD's Gabe P. Allen Charter School last week. The boy's mother says she was called to pick up her son -- who reportedly has special needs -- after he disrupted class.

But by the time she got there, he had been taken to a behavioral health care facility. He was just released Monday, six days after the incident.

Dallas ISD won't comment on that, stating privacy reasons; but the school district does say the boy was put in handcuffs to protect himself against harm.