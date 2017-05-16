CultureFix May 19-21: Food, fairy tales & the foxtrot!

Don't miss the events going down in the Big D this weekend! CW33 and CultureMap have teamed up to bring you the best of the best.
Taste Addison 2017
WHEN: May 19-21
WHERE: Addison Circle Park
PRICE: $15-$20
MORE INFO: tasteaddisontexas.com
AT&T Performing Arts Center presents: Into the Woods
WHEN: May 16-28
WHERE: Winspear Opera House
PRICE: $25-170
MORE INFO: attpac.org
Julianne and Derek Hough: Move Beyond - Live on Tour
WHEN: May 21 at 8 P.M.
WHERE: Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
PRICE: $59.50-$150
MORE INFO: axs.com