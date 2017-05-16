Arlington man sentenced for scamming $1.1 million from Home Depot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - An Arlington man will spend two years behind bars for scheming more than a million dollars out of Home Depot.

Henry Lamon Spruiell, 46, used a fake tax exempt ID to get $1.1 million in sales tax refunds, in-store credits, and cash from Home Depot stores in north Texas, all over a three-year period.

Spruiell pleaded guilty to federal charges in January to one count of using an unauthorized access device. He was sentenced Monday and ordered to report July 11 to the Bureau of Prisons.

Along with the jail time, Spruiell will have to pay more than a million dollars in restitution.