Watch Miley Cyrus’ audition tape for ‘Hanna Montana’

Talk about a walk down memory lane!

During a recent visit to Radio Disney, someone thought it’d be fun to look back at one of Miley Cyrus’ first big moments in show business: Video of her audition for the the Disney show “Hannah Montana.”

The clip, played to Miley and others on an iPad, shows the young singer full of talent, confidence, sass and speaking with a heavy southern drawl.

Watch Miley’s reaction to her big audition for yourself and also check out <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8j9zMok6two” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>her latest single “Malibu”</a> from her upcoming yet-to-be-named album.

I guess you could say she was just being Miley.