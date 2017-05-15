Texas senator John Cornyn among 8 candidates for FBI Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump could announce his pick for FBI director sometime this week. On the short list? Former Texas Attorney General and current senator John Cornyn.

Cornyn was one of four candidates to interview this weekend with Attorney General Jeff Sessions at Justice Department headquarters.

Also being considered for the job are attorney Alice Fisher, NY Court of Appeals Judge Michael Garcia, Virginia District Judge Henry Hudson, FBI special agent-in-charge Adam Lee, acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, former congressman and FBI special agent Mike Rogers, and former Homeland Security advisor Fran Townsend.

President Trump is considering nearly a dozen candidates to replace recently ousted former director James Comey.