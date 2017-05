Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Country music artist Brad Paisley and his wife are giving back to the Alzheimer's Association. The non-profit helps eliminate the progressive disease through extensive research.

To help raise money for the special cause, the Paisleys are throwing a disco party at Nashville's Wild Horse Saloon. They're also inviting one lucky fan who donates to their Prizeo campaign to party like it's 1970!

Check out their video campaign below: