It’s All good! Actress Sienna Miller’s play in International Medical Core

Actress Sienna Miller recently lent a hand in Lebanon for the International Medical Core. Each year, over 250 million people worldwide are affected by war natural disaster and disease so the organization is helping those in need.

The IMC educates and trains local populations life-saving skills needed to serve their own communities. Like one area in Lebanon where Sienna got involved with the organization and set up Syrian refugees with vital health services.

Sienna says her experience was "the most fulfilling and enriching part" of her life.