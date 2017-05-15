Irving Metro PCS worker accused of repeated sexual assault of 9-year-old girl dropped off ‘to play’ in store

IRVING – A Metro PCS employee in Irving is accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl on several occasions after she was dropped off over the past year ‘to play’ in the store while her mother attended a fitness class next door.

Police arrested Gerardo Israel Strauss following an outcry from the girl claiming she had been inappropriately touched by a man in the store located in the 1400 block of E. Grauwyler Road. The girl told investigators of a male employee taking her to a back room in the store on several occasions and sexually assaulting her, according to police.

Strauss was arrested May 12 and charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, with bond set at $100,000. He is in the Irving City Jail as the investigation continues.

Police are recommending any children left unattended with Strauss be questioned about inappropriate physical contact. Anyone with concerns is asked to call Detective Curtis at 972-721-2535.