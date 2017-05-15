First Toyota employees move into world headquarters in Plano today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Today marks a big milestone for Toyota.

The first of many employees will move into the company's new Plano headquarters Monday morning. About 250 employees will then join the group every week throughout the summer.

Plano's Legacy West business park, where the Toyota headquarters are located, has been gradually populating with urban retailers and restaurants. Official grand opening for the area is scheduled for June 2.

Nearly 3,000 Toyota employees are relocating to north Texas to be part of the company's world headquarters -- the move was announced in 2014 -- and about 1,000 workers are expected to be hired locally.