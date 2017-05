DALLAS, TX — Like many larger cities, Dallas has a homelessness problem.

According to a 2017 study by Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, the homeless population in Dallas is over 3,700. Many either choose to or have no other option than to make their homes under overpasses and in tents throughout the city.

As apart of our series with HomeBless Life, we captured 360 degree experience of one of the homeless camps.

360 degrees of homelessness in Dallas

Another view

https://www.facebook.com/CW33/videos/10154907880773725/

