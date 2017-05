Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - People showed up in a big way this weekend for injured Dallas firefighter and paramedic William An.

The 36-year-old was critically injured earlier this month when he tried to tend to the victim of a suicidal gunman. An reportedly went into cardiac arrest three times after the shooting and lost a significant amount of blood. He is now stable, but still staying in the hospital.

A blood drive and fundraiser were held for him on Saturday; more than $12,000 was raised.