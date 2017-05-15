Before you blame it on the alcohol, you might want to read this study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, OH -- Whiskey could make you risky, and gin might make you sin, but what if "liquid courage" was just a figment of your imagination?

Well, researchers from the University of Missouri are suggesting that that "drank" might have less of an effect on your behavior than you think.

They compared 156 participants "typical sober" and "typical drunk" personalities after having "observers" rate them.

When looking at video of the participants' behavior-- drunk versus sober -- the only change noted was their extraversion personality. In other words: the drunks preferred being around people.

Researchers say that didn't surprise them considering that out of the "Big Five Personality Traits" extraversion is the most outwardly visible one.

What's more? The participants noted that all five personality traits were different while drunk including lower level of mindfulness and openness to new experiences.

So, ask yourself this: Is taking that shot of tequila really playing tricks on ya?

Well, the next time you go crazy... just think twice before blaming it on the a-a-a-alcohol!