15 men arrested in Collin County for sexual exploitation of children online

COLLIN COUNTY – More sexual predators are off the Collin County streets thanks to many law enforcement agencies throughout the DFW.

Operation Medusa, a week long multi-agent investigation of online sexual exploitation of children, came to an end Monday morning after 15 men in the county were charged with offenses ranging from online solicitation of a minor to promotion of child pornography.

In addition to the charges, investigators seized electronic devices and hard drives that were utilized to commit these crimes for forensic examination. Once analyzed, investigators may be able to identify other offenders leading to more arrests.

Agencies including the Dallas, Garland, Allen, Grand Prairie, McKinney, Mesquite PDs and many more county police departments participated in Operation Medusa, bringing success to the investigation.

“Operation Medusa is an excellent example of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies working together to bring justice to those predators who seek to harm our children,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement, “To be clear, if you traffic or trade in child pornography, or you come to Collin County with the intent to have sex with a child, know that we are hunting for you. We will protect our children.”