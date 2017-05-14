Operation Appreciation gives troops a chance to play the Byron Nelson course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS COLINAS, TX — The AT&T Byron Nelson tees off this week, and some of the greatest golfers in the world will hit these courses. But today there was a different kind of greatness on the links.

The tourney got its unofficial start with Operation Appreciation, a pro-am day of golf that gives back to our troops.

“This is the lead in to the Byron Nelson tournament and we’re proud to be the title sponsor of the Byron Nelson Operation Appreciation,” said Charlie Brim, the manager of sponsorships and promotions with Interstate Batteries, “Which honors active duty and retired military.”

Donors sponsored over 200 military servicemen for the day, and the money not only gives these guys an unforgettable day of golf, it goes on to further a great cause.

“The money also goes to help Momentous Institute in southern Dallas where they’re changing lives one student at a time,” Brim said. “So the Byron Nelson is a much broader brush to help that mission.”

The partnership between the Byron Nelson and Momentous has brought the institute nearly $150 million over the last 49 years, thanks to donations and the money raised from the various Pro Ams leading up to the actually tournament.

So yeah, there’s a lot more good that happens out at these 18 holes than what goes on a player’s scorecard.