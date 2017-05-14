Dallas’ fallen five honored as National Police Week kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- "From the State of Texas: Brent Alan Thompson, Lorne Bradley Ahrens, Michael Joseph Smith, Michael Leslie Krol, Patricio Enrique Zamarripa."

Dallas PD Deputy Chief Malik Aziz read the names Saturday night at Washington D.C.'s Capitol Mall. Five names we'll never forget and just five of 394 being honored across the country as National Police Week kicks off.

"Each name is the name of an officer who went to work one day and never came home," Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said Saturday night at the National Police Week Candlelight Vigil.

Police Week started in the nation's capitol Sunday with that candlelight vigil, and a group of Dallas officers and family members are there remembering the men lost on July 7 last year.

Our local ceremony isn't until Wednesday, but people are already coming from far and wide to pay their respects.

Maxwell Stangl was in Dallas for his sister's graduation, but the San Diego Police Explorer Cadet made sure to stop at the Dallas Police Memorial.

"I think it's important that people do come and show their respect if they support law enforcement to not forget these names," he said, pointing out the newest of the many names etched into the memorial.

A common thread among the more than 20,000 on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is what they did in those uniforms.

"They are heroes because of how they lived their lives of bravery, honor, and compassion," Kelly said.

And there's no shortage of that spirit remaining.

"The Dallas shooting, that's when I really started to realize that law enforcement was a field I wanted to get into," Stangl said.

Blue means a lot of things, but this week especially, it means we got their back.