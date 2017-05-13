Cowboys undrafted rookie out to fulfill his lifelong dream

FRISCO, TX — Cowboys rookie camp continued on today as dozens of fresh faces hit The Star trying to earn the star.

Of course just stepping onto the Cowboys’ field is a huge deal for these guys.

“It’s truly a dream come true,” said rookie QB Austin Appleby. “I’ve been dreaming of being a Dallas Cowboy ever since I was a little kid and keep on living my dream.”

Well for Appleby this isn’t the first time he’s put on a Cowboys uniform. He posted this throwback on Twitter after the Boys signed him as a undrafted free agent:

Don't ever let somebody tell you that you can't live your dreams! pic.twitter.com/NKd7W87nyD — Austin Appleby (@AAppleby12) May 1, 2017

“My family is from Cleveland but my grandfather is from the Pittsburgh area so growing up they used to take my dad to the [Browns] games and cheer for the other team,” Appleby explained. “The first game that they went to was against Roger Staubach and the Cowboys and my dad became a fan and brainwashed me and my brother accordingly and ever since I can ever remember picking up a football I had that Troy Aikman jersey, the helmet, the pants, the whole deal and going out in the backyard and just dreaming of being a Cowboy.”

Now the former Florida QB will leave it all on the field, trying to lock in a spot on the final roster.

“My goal is to help this team in anyway that I’m asked to in order to help us win a championship,” Appleby said. “Whatever my role is, we’ll figure that out, but I’m going to come in every single day and do my absolute best to help this team become a champion.”

Whatever happens from here on out for Austin, for this moment he’s achieve a childhood dream that just about every boy in Dallas had: he’s a quarterback for America’s Team.