Pentatonix member leaving group after 6 years together

LOS ANGELES, CA -- If you've ever been on the internet, then you've heard of Pentatonix.

The three-time Grammy award-winning acapella group, with roots in Arlington, is losing one of their own. Avi Kaplan announced Friday morning that he is saying goodbye to the group he's been with since 2011.

"I've decided to take a step back from Pentatonix," Avi said on Pentatonix's Facebook video.

Avi sat down with his band mates and announced to the world that he has struggled with not having enough time to see his loved ones and not being able "to escape into nature when I’m feeling overwhelmed or just need some time to myself."

"I think that one of the reasons that we have been so successful and we've been able to accomplish all these things is because of the incredibly fast pace that we keep," Avi said of the group's work ethic. "That pace has always been a really big struggle for me."

Pentatonix's videos have gone crazy viral over the years, racking up 2.4 billion views and more than 13 million subscribers on YouTube. Three Grammy's, world tours, movie cameos, and the grind hasn't stopped!

However, with the bass singer's departure, everyone is asking: what's going to happen to the group now that he's taking his talents elsewhere?

The other PTX members have done their own thing while still being in the group. Scott and Mitch release original songs and vlogs on their Youtube channel that has more than 2 million subscribers. Kirstin released a new song with Helena Legend called "Dose of You" and has done a few other collabs. Kevin, the beatboxer of the group, already had a budding channel for his cello-beat-boxing before he met the others for the Sing-Off.

Singing low notes isn't the only thing Avi can do. He just announced the release of his first solo album, which is leaving fans concerned if the rest of the band will stick together, but so far the others haven't said what the future holds.

Fan reactions have mostly been sad, but supportive for Avi and his promise to keep making music.

Can't believe Avi is leaving #Pentatonix They're sound is totally gonna change #PentatonixForever — Clyve Jerome Monroe (@clyveSPEAKS) May 12, 2017

Sad news, but I wish you all the best @Avi_Kaplan 💕x #PentatonixForever — Diana. (@xdiacx) May 12, 2017

I mean I totally respect his desicion but I feel so sad, just hope he's doing the right thing. Avi we're with you, anyway #pentatonixforever — Nikola (@nikola_koz) May 12, 2017

Will the rest of Pentatonix stick together and go on without Avi? Will they replace him? Or worse, will they all go their separate ways?

"I believe in what we do, and I believe in what they will do," Avi said. "I'm excited for the future."