Madden Myth? Will Tom ‘The G.O.A.T’ Brady shake the legendary curse?

READWOOD CITY, CA -- It's gotten players injured and even ended a few seasons. Ah.Yes. The Madden NFL cover curse may have a new victim: Tom Brady. The winningest QB in NFL history already survived deflate-gate, but his final test could be Madden '18.

A lot of players have been in some way defeated after having the dubious honor of gracing the game series' cover.

Take Shaun Alexander for example. He broke his foot shortly after it was announced he'd cover madden '07.

As for Mike Vick...before going into the dog house he suffered a fractured fibula after his Madden reign was announced.

Rob Gronkowski missed his first two games of the season when he earned the Madden '17 cover.

With all that being said, we'll have to see if Tom 'The G.O.A.T' Brady can shake and bake this Madden myth.

But check out his video promoting the honor and see what YOU think: