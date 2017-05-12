Dallas Zoo throws party for baby elephant’s first birthday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- On Saturday, May 15, 2016, the Dallas Zoo welcomed a new edition to the family. The first African elephant calf born in a U.S. accredited zoo in more than two years.

His name is Ajabu and nearly one year later, we're celebrating his birthday complete with cake!

"We put together a cake for his birthday. Our animal nutrition center spent a ton of time putting this thing together. Various fruits and veggies, ice, leaf eater biscuits (which are biscuits that elephants go nuts over) all crafted into a birthday cake just for him."

We know what you're thinking: how can you call a four foot tall, 800-pound, one-year-old elephant a baby? Well, just look at him, how can you not?!

Now, not only is he cute as a button but he represents so much for his species and inspires those who visit to learn more about the crisis elephants face in Africa.

"Those elephants that came over from Swaziland were on borrowed time, so it was a great opportunity for us to get them out of a situation that was pretty bad - give them a new lease on life here and he’s been a great testament to that project."

Now back to his name, Ajabu, which means wonder, amazing and extraordinary. Wouldn't you say that seems pretty fitting?

Happy birthday Ajabu!