Dallas police officer shoots suspect during taser struggle in Pleasant Grove

DALLAS – One person is hospitalized after being shot by a Dallas police officer Friday morning.

DPD’s Crime Response Team answered a call just before 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of Reva Street after a report of a wanted female at the location. Officers saw the woman they believed to be the wanted suspect in the front passenger seat of a car, along with a male in the driver’s seat and another male in the back.

The male in the back seat got out of the car after being told by officers several times to stay in the car, according to police. The man got into a physical confrontation with officers. After the man grabbed an officer’s taser, another officer shot the man.

He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. No officers were injured.