Arlington police fatally shoot man in car dealership standoff

ARLINGTON - Arlington police fatally shot a man during a standoff outside of a car dealership Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the man entered Galaxy Auto Sales and demanded to speak with the owner. Later, he was found sitting inside of his car parked outside of the dealership -- and refused to get out to cooperate with police.

A SWAT team was called and when they approached the man -- he opened fire at officers. Police fired back and the suspect died shortly after he was taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.