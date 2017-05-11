Travel Fix: what has Drew Binksy been up to?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last time we talked to Drew Binsky, he was in Vietnam, packing up his bags and preparing for his next adventure. Beginning in one of his favorite countries in the world, the Philippines.

"Whenever someone asks me what my favorite country is... I always tell them the Philippines, because it`s absolutely amazing. Beautiful, good food, nice people," said Drew.

He then flew back to the U.S. to road-trip around California!

"I started LA then I went up to Mammoth Lakes, which is like a ski mountain up there, 11,500 ft. Then after that, I went to lake Tahoe, which was my first time there."

And after Lake Tahoe, he got to see some beautiful display of nature at Yosemite National Park.

"These very tall mountains and so many waterfalls, and forests, green trees and ancient rock formations that have been there for millions of years," said Drew.

He then concluded his "Cali trip" in Fresno, before heading back home to Arizona.

So what were his favorite parts?

Drew said, "my favorite part in the Philippines was Chocolate Hills, because I've heard so much about them, and I always wanted to visit. And in California, he said the best part was "skiing in Squaw Valley in May."

And his least favorite?

Drew says, "I love the Philippines so much, there's really not a bad part. But I guess being stuck in traffic in Traffic in Manila."

Well, If you'd like to stay connected with Drew and see where his next adventure will take him, you can follow him on Snapchat, or check back with us for the latest!