Teen arrested in McKinney home break in case

MCKINNEY - After a man attempted to rob her home earlier this week, Maria Luce's now-viral video has helped police capture the suspect.

Luce warned her intruder on social media that her family is "locked and loaded."

"To the kid who broke into my home tonight... thank you for leaving all the evidence behind," Luce says in the video.

Now, McKinney police have arrested a teen who confessed to breaking into Luce's home.

The suspect told officers that his motive for the burglary was Adidas Yeezy shoes.

The case is still under investigation.