Justice for Jordan: Family meets with DA Faith Johnson

BALCH SPRINGS -- It's been four days since 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was laid to rest, but his family hasn't stopped working around the clock for justice.

On Thursday, they met behind closed doors with District Attorney Faith Johnson.

They want the Balch Springs Police Department to claim full responsibility for the killing of Edwards. This means getting former cop Roy Oliver indicted immediately.

"We want to see a genuine effort with all resources available to prosecute not only the officer that has been named, Roy Oliver, buy every officer involved," family attorney, Lee Merritt explained.

Edwards was shot and killed by Oliver who pulled the trigger while Edwards was leaving a party with friends.

He initially said he shot when a car was headed toward him aggressively, but his department said body cam video showed otherwise.

It's pretty clear that Oliver's firing and murder charge aren't enough for Edwards' family and the community activists backing them.

"We're not going to accept half measures. We're not going to accept excuses or politicking," Merritt added.