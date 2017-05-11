Free nuggets for the most re-tweeted tweet .. and a $100K donation from Wendy’s!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember the teen who took on the Twitter challenge by Wendy's for a year of free chicken nuggets?

Folks - he did it! Well, kind of.

We first heard about Carter Wilkerson in April when he tweeted Wendy's asking them how many retweets he needed for a year of free chicken nuggets.

And the fast-food-chain hit him back with quite the request - 18 million!

Well, he hasn't reached that total yet, but something he did accomplish?

He now has the most re-tweeted tweet of all time!

Yep, that means he even beats Ellen DeGeneres's Oscar selfie.

Even the Guinness World Records tweeted, "congratulations to Carter who just broke the Ellen Show's record for most re-tweeted tweet on Twitter!"

And Wendy's had to give credit where it's deserved, and despite not reaching 18 million, he still gets the nuggets for his hard work. And the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption gets 100 thousand dollars.

Wendy's sent out a Tweet on Tuesday writing, "Carter is now the most re-tweeted tweet of all-time. That's good enough for the nuggets, and $100k to DTFA. Consider it done!"

Good news for everyone involved, a dedicated customer got his nuggets, and Wendy's put a good chunk of its money to good use.

Turns out, a lot can be said in 140 characters.