Four Frisco men indicting for using Grindr app to beat up gay men

FRISCO - A lot of us use apps to help us find a hookup. After this story, you might think twice about that.

Four Frisco men have been indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with some pretty heinous crimes.

Anthony Shelton, 20; Nigel Garrett, 21; Chancler Encalade, 20; and Cameron Ajiduah, 18 are charged with hate crimes, kidnapping, carjacking and firearms violations.

So what did they do to get these charges?

Brace yourself. The indictment says the four invaded homes in Plano, Frisco, and Aubrey. Each time, they used the gay dating social media app, Grindr, to say that they were gay, and to meet the victim at his home. Once inside the home, they assaulted the victim, taped them up and "made derogatory statements about the victim being gay." On top of that, each time they went in they had a gun, stole items and the car from the victims.

With the hate crime alone, they could be looking at life in prison if they're convicted.

Think about that the next time you think about hooking up with a stranger you met online.