This weekend is a melting pot of options! CW33 and CultureMap have teamed up to bring you the best of the best.

Homegrown Music & Arts Festival

WHEN: May 13 at 12 P.M.

WHERE: Main Street Garden

PRICE: $50-$100

MORE INFO: homegrownfest.com

Joe Rogan in concert

WHEN: May 12 at 8 P.M.

WHERE: Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

PRICE: $35-$65

MORE INFO: axs.com

Titas presents: Command Performance Gala

WHEN: May 13 at 7 P.M.

WHERE: Winspear Opera House

PRICE: $12-$190

MORE INFO: attpac.org