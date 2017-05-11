$46K stolen from Alvarado High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALVARADO - Band members at Alvarado High School are in shock after thousands of dollars were stolen from their booster club.

Alvarado police say 38-year-old Kirsten Meyer confessed to stealing roughly $46,000 from the high school's marching band.

Meyer told police she spent the money on personal items and bills since 2015. Also, that the amount become "bigger than she could handle."

She was the booster club's former treasurer and now faces one charge of theft from a nonprofit.

According to police, Meyer paid the club $22,000 in attempt to compensate.