Texas House gives green light to allow adoption agencies to reject parents on religious views

AUSTIN – A bill the Texas House preliminary approved on Tuesday gives faith based adoption agencies in Texas the choice to reject prospective parents based on their religious views.

House Bill 3859 advanced with a 94-51 vote. The bill gives adoption agencies legal protection if they want to assert their religious beliefs while caring for children.

The bill would allow children to be placed in religious-based schools, refuse to contract with other organizations that don’t share the same religious beliefs and deny referrals for drugs and abortion related contraceptives.

Democratic lawmakers believe the bill will give religious groups license to discriminate against divorced, LGBT or non-Christian parents to want to foster or adopt.

“We’re further casting these children off,” said State Rep. Jessica Farrar of Houston. “We’re making it more difficult for them to be adopted.”