Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police broke up a cockfighting event that ended in seizing over 100 birds and 3 arrests.

Officers say they saw a group of birds with several chicken coops, a fighting ring and dead roosters at a home in Fort Worth.

The birds were reportedly wearing metal spurs and were bleeding from wounds.

Police say 95 roosters, 17 hens and 18 chicks were confiscated from the property.

The Fort worth animal shelter says they humanely euthanized 90 of the birds who were suffering.