$19M of cocaine found hidden in potato chips shipment

HIDALGO COUNTY - Two people have been arrested after authorities found over 300 pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of potato chips.

Texas DPS agents say there were signs of criminal activity at a South Texas business and discovered 133 bundles of cocaine wrapped in cellophane at their warehouse. The supply was mixed in with bags of potato chips imported from Mexico.

Authorities say the street value of the cocaine is worth an estimate of $19 million.

The men responsible are now in custody facing charges.