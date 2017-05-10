14-year-old earns physics degree from TCU this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - It's finals week at TCU and one student wrapped up his senior year on Tuesday.

Carson Huey-You graduated in high school at just 10-years-old and enrolled at TCU to pursue his interest in physics and math.

Now, at 14-years-old, Carson is all set to graduate this Saturday with a bachelor's degree in physics and double minor in math and Chinese!

He has plans to begin graduate school at TCU this fall.

Carson isn't the only smart one in the family! His younger brother, Cannan, is graduating high school this week and plans to study physics and astronomy at TCU.