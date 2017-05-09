Twitter isn’t really buying Dove’s new ‘Real Beauty Bottles’ campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, NJ -- If companies ever wonder whether their next big marketing campaign will be a hit or miss, they should just consult social media.

Dove is no different. The brand has just launched their new 'Real Beauty Bottles,' where they've matched your body type with a kind of body wash.

In social media fashion, people have come clean about it-- turning it into a hilarious soap opera!

What happens if you use the wrong @Dove bottle shape for your body type? Will the soap not fit me? Can I die? — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) May 8, 2017

thanks Dove but I already have a body wash that matches my natural curves :) pic.twitter.com/IIkKAn0LjQ — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) May 8, 2017

In all seriousness, how exactly does a shapely bottle of soap get you fresh?

In a statement, Dove talks more about the branding versus the wash. They claim "one in two women feels social media puts pressure on them to look a certain way" so their six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity.

Some might see where Dove is going with this, but others apparently think they've dropped the soap.