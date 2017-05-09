Samson MIA: Large tortoise missing from Southlake school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE - Anyone seen a giant turtle? Students and faculty are searching for a tortoise who went missing in Southlake.

Southlake police say one of Carroll Middle School's class pets, a large tortoise named Samson, escaped near northwest parkway. School officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for the tortoise.

They say if he's found overnight, to keep him safe and contact the middle school as soon as possible at 817-949-5400.

Samson has been missing since the weekend.