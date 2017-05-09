Man suspected of killing an engaged Boston couple has been charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, MA -- The man suspected of brutally murdering two Boston doctors has been charged with murder.

Thirty-year- old Bampumim Teixeira, a West African immigrant, was arraigned from his hospital bed in Boston, Monday while being treated for wounds he suffered during a gunfight with police.

Teixeira is accused of killing the engaged couple, 49-year-old Richard Field, and 38-year-old Lina Bolanos in their penthouse apartment Friday night.

Police say minutes before his death, Dr. Field texted a friend about a man with a gun and pleaded for help. When the police arrived, they got into a shootout with Teixeira, who was arrested and later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police found the bodied of both doctors, bound and throats cut, inside the apartment.

According to officials, there was also a "message of revenge" written on the wall, along with destroyed pictures of the couple.

Officials still don't know how Tiexeira got inside the luxury, high-security apartment, and whether or not the three were somehow connected. But they did discover a backpack full of jewelry inside the 2-million-dollar apartment.

Tiexeira, who was recently released after being convicted of larceny, pleased "not guilty" on two counts of murder.

