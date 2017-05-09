Dallas Marshals offering FREE tickets for Fan Appreciation Night 🤠🏈

MESQUITE – The Dallas Marshals arena football team is hosting Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, May 20 — that means FREE tickets to the game!

The Marshals are playing 2016 champions Wichita Force; if Dallas wins, the playoffs are “pretty much a lock,” according to the Marshals news release.

Game time is 7:05 p.m. May 20 at Mesquite Arena. All seats will be free, with the exception of the field level seats and luxury suites.

To get tickets, text ‘ARENA’ to 313131. A reply will be sent with a link to a coupon for 4 free tickets.

The team expects the game to be a sellout, so it’s first come, first served for tickets. 🤠