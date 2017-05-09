Cops on the lookout for man sexually harassing young women in Celina and Prosper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CELINA — Police are asking folks in Celina and Prosper to be on the lookout for a man who has approached young women employed at local businesses in the area, saying he is producing a popular TV show and asking the girls about posing nude and traveling to LA.

In another case, he asked a worker at a boutique to try on clothes so he could see what they looked like and made unwanted physical contact with her.

In Prosper, he walked into a frozen yogurt shop and asked the girl working behind the counter if she was alone.

“She told me about it, and I was like, 'Oh, that’s weird,'” said Brenda, a manager at the frozen yogurt shop. “So I went ahead and told my boss about it and she ended up telling the police about it.”

Luckily the girl handled the situation perfectly, answering no to all the man’s questions until he gave up and left.

“Just make sure not to tell anybody that you’re alone at the workplace,” Brenda said. “Especially if you’re a female.

The Celina Police Department said the man is facing misdemeanor charges but that the “greatest focus is identifying the subject and preventing a possible tragic outcome.”

Just a reminder that it’s always a good idea to be on high alert for these creeps no matter where you are.

“It can happen anywhere,” said Brenda. “Things happen anywhere, no matter where you live, no matter how nice the place is, things like that happen.”