Blue Bell Is hoping its new ice cream flavor will be a big hit for consumers! The Brenham-based company unveiled its latest creation, called 'Bride's Cake' on Monday. The creamery says it consists of almond ice cream with white cake pieces, swirled with amaretto cream cheese icing.

Blue Bell also brought back its partner flavor, 'Groom's Cake,' and says both ice creams are now available in stores.

But only for a limited time!