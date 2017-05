Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGTOWN - A woman and her daughter took a walk down to Walnut Creek in Springtown Monday discovered what look like dinosaur tracks.

The discovery attracted a man who works with the Perot Museum; he says the tracks look like they belonged to a family of dinosaurs -- who were years older than the T-Rex.

People are already visiting the sight to take a look at the tracks. The mayor of Springtown says this attraction could be a step forward for tourism business.