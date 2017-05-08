Woman indicted for putting menstrual blood on restaurant hamburger bun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Mississippi - A woman who's accused of putting menstrual blood on a fast food restaurant hamburger bun has been indicted by a grand jury.

Sky Samuel, 18, was indicted for selling unwholesome bread after licking cheese and placing menstrual blood on a burger before serving it to a drive-thru customer.

Samuel's co-worker told investigators that she saw Samuel put her hands down her pants and touch the hamburger bun.

In a video, a call between Samuel and that co-worker exposed Samuel saying she'll get away with her crime because the security cameras in the restaurant couldn't capture where she dressed the bloody burger.

Samuel turned herself in and was released on a $5,000 bond in January.

The restaurant apparently fired Samuel for an unrelated incident before knowing about the burger incident.

A trial date has yet to be set for her.