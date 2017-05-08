Pizza delivery driver kills teen in Mesquite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE - Mesquite Police say a Domino's Pizza delivery driver fatally shot a suspect who attempted to rob him.

Investigators say the delivery driver was dropping off pizza at a home that appeared to be vacant.

The driver told police two teenagers appeared and tried to rob him.

One of the suspects carried a gun and opened fire.

Officers say the driver was also armed and fired back at the suspects, killing one of them.

Domino's Pizza says the driver involved is currently suspended during the investigation.