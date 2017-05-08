McKinney woman warns intruder after attempted burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY - After an intruder attempted to rob her home, a McKinney woman sent out a warning.

Maria Luce posted a video on her Facebook page to let her intruder know that police will find whoever decided to break into her home.

"To the kid who broke into my home tonight... thank you for leaving all the evidence behind," Luce said, "because guess what? You are on camera, breaking into our home, and you're so smart that you left your fingerprints everywhere for the McKinney PD to now have them."

Although nothing was stolen from the home, McKinney police are still investigating the case.