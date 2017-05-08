Dream Vacation Granted for North Texas pediatric cancer patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We all wanna go on a dream vacation and now 11-year-old Alex Kiker will get her chance to go on a trip of her dreams.

“She loved the beach, but her one complaint is the long walk to the condo down to the hot sand. She`d always burn her feet. She said 'I would love to stay in an over-water bungalow so I can wake up in the morning and just go out the front door and jump in,'” Alex’s dad Cody said.

So what makes this vacation so special?

Well, after Alex was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the idea of a vacation was the last thing on her mind.

“When she was diagnosed, there were so many questions. Even though my wife is a nurse, you think you know a lot of what’s coming, but there was a lot of twists and turns along the way.”

With the help of the make-a-wish foundation and the staff at medical city children’s hospital, that wish has been granted.

They formed a flash mob to break the news about her trip.

“I thought I was just coming for an echo appointment,” Alex said. “But now everyone is here and this is awesome!”

Now Alex is in remission, she has the all clear to hit the beach, and that is the greatest wish of all.