DALLAS - A young couple died early Sunday after a being hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Dallas police say Promise Hamilton and her boyfriend Luis Solano were heading to the DFW Airport for a trip to France when the accident happened.

Officers say the drunk driver was speeding through a red light when he hit the couple's car, causing it to strike a pole.

Both Hamilton and Solano died at the scene.

The suspect is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter.