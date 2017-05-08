Boom Box: What’s in a name?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Rapper Bow Wow was in the news recently because of something he said about Malania Trump. Well, while we were reporting the story, someone tweeted that he no longer wants to be called Bow Wow.

To us, it sounds like he changed his professional name to his legal name Shad Moss. That tweet sparked a discussion about hip hop artists who have re-branded themselves with a name change.

One of the first artists that come to mind is Sean Combs. He’s changed it from Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, and even Puff, only to end up with Sean P. "Diddy" Combs. Frankly, we lost track. At this point, he probably answers to all of them!

Let’s not forget that brief period in the last year or two where Snoop Dogg wanted to be called Snoop Lion. Thankfully, he snapped out of that and he’s back to Snoog Dogg.

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz had a name that is not FCC friendly before he started using the name we all know him by today. If you don’t know, Google it! Just don’t Google it at work, your boss may want you to explain your search history.

T.I. also had to change his name early in his career, mainly because it was being used by a very popular hip hop artist already. See, T.I. used to call himself Tip but Q-Tip had an issue with it, so T.I. it is!

Then there’s Young Jeezy. He dropped the young and is just called Jeezy. And, of course, we can’t forget Mos Def. He had one of the more dramatic name changes. He is now referred to as Yasiin Bey, which he says is more true to his current self.

