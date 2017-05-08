Activists want special prosecutor in Balch Springs murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot has happened in the 9 days since 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was shot and killed by a Balch Springs police officer.

Jordan was laid to rest over the weekend.

His father reportedly filed an "excessive force" lawsuit against the Balch Springs Police Department, the City of Balch Springs and former officer Roy Oliver.

For his part, Oliver is free on bond after turning himself in to face murder charges.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, a Dallas County detective said Oliver and another officer were checking out reports of underage kids drunk at a house party.

The detective said a car was backing slowly down the street then shifted into forward. The other officer punched a rear window with his weapon and broke it.

The detective said Oliver "discharged multiple rounds" from his patrol rifle as the vehicle Jordan was in "drove past him,” contradicting reports the car was coming right at him aggressively.

Some activists want even more than a murder charge.

"The district attorney's office still has to work with the Balch Springs Police Department going forward,” said Minister Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network. “And we ask that that conflict of interest be removed by appointing a special prosecutor that does not have any ties or dealings inside of the Dallas County.

NextGen announced plans for a rally Tuesday night in front of the Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas.

They're protesting what they see as repeated offenses against African Americans.

"We also ask that the DOJ investigate the Balch Springs Police Department," Alexander said.

With police and some in the black community at odds in cities across the country, something's gotta give, right?