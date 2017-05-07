HomeBless Life – Episode 3: Special Valentines Day date for 30 HomeBless women

In this special Valentines Day edition, Laterras takes 30 homeBless women out on a special date.

The day started with a trip to Studio 21 Salon for a bit of pampering, a photo shoot, and ending in a luxurious dinner hosted by IBOC Church.

“HomeBless Life” is an inspirational web-series, hosted by national playwright and director Laterras R. Whitfield, that displays acts of kindness to bless the homeless. Whitfield and his team dedicates each episode to converge on a homeless individual or group of the displaced and blesses them beyond their wildest dreams. This series motivates viewers to, “b” the blessing for the homeless.