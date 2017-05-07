HomeBless Life – Episode 2: After tragedy, Alvin starts his journey towards permanent housing

After getting his wish of a new tent fulfilled, all of Alvin’s belongings are destroyed in a fire.

In this episode of HomeBless Life, Laterras works with Alvin to start his journey towards permanent housing.

“HomeBless Life” is an inspirational web-series, hosted by national playwright and director Laterras R. Whitfield, that displays acts of kindness to bless the homeless. Whitfield and his team dedicates each episode to converge on a homeless individual or group of the displaced and blesses them beyond their wildest dreams. This series motivates viewers to, “b” the blessing for the homeless.