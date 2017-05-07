Guess who’s back and guess who’s staying? Caraway, Kingston win Council seats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Could 'Fight Night' be headed to the horseshoe? And guess who got the last laugh in District 14?

The Dallas City Council didn't change a whole lot with Saturday's election. In fact, barring any run-offs, only two seats change, but things should be interesting moving forward.

Tell a friend because Dwaine Caraway's back in District Four. He endorsed Carolyn King Arnold to take his former seat in 2015, but now he unseats her to make his return to the Council.

Of course, last time we saw him he was physically fighting, then losing at the polls in his quest to unseat John Wiley Price as District Three commissioner.

Over in D14, a Super PAC, Mayor Mike Rawlings, and former Police Chief David Brown all went against incumbent Philip Kingston, but D14 spoke, giving him a 13-point win over challenger Matt Wood.

Yes, even after we learned 'The Disturbing Truth about Philip' from big money Super PAC, For Our Community, Kingston got the votes and now goes back to his seat.

No doubt, this new cycle should be entertaining.