North Lake College shooting victim’s family continues to search for answers

Two days after their daughter’s death, the family of Janeera Gonzalez held another press conference in search of answers.

Community activist Carlos Quintanilla spoke on behalf of the family Friday morning. He expressed the Gonzalez’s disappointment with the way North Lake College has responded to their daughter’s murder.

“We are disturbed by the fact that several days have passed and Noth Lake College has not had the decency, the compassion or interest to reach out to the family and say, ‘we hurt for you, we pray for you. Is there something we can do to help you?'” Quintanilla said.

The family is also angry that not only have they not seen Janeera’s body, but it also took what they think was a long time to hear from the police.

“We want to see videos. We want to see policies for North Lake College. We want to know where the gun came from, how did this individual obtain the gun,” said Quintanilla.

But that meeting finally did happened Friday afternoon.

“We’re leaving today, the Irving Police Department, knowing the investigation is going comprehensive and complete. The other thing is, we had a very emotional meeting with the president of North Lake College. She’s here today. We’ve settled our anger and frustration.”

The Gonzalez family says they have not gotten an apology from the suspected shooter’s family, who are probably also grieving. They blame them for not calling police after finding his suicide note Wednesday morning.

“There’s a lot of anger in my heart. I will never see my daughter again, she was my best friend. she was the most beautiful soul – anybody can tell you that – she never hurt anybody,” said Janeera’s mother.

Janeera Gonzalez was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by her alleged stalker, Adrian Victor Torres.

According to a study by the Department of Justice, stalking is an issue in high schools and colleges.

Researchers found that 20 percent of high school and college students have been victims of stalkings. And in 15 percent of the cases, the stalkers had threatened or attempted to hurt the victims.

The loss of life is always sad and with two grieving families still in the dark about a lot, sometimes waiting for answers is the hardest part.